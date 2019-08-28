Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $858.80 million.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $156.32 million.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $458.68 million.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $167.00 million.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $773.14 million.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $513.34 million.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $123.43 million.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $73.56 million.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $79.47 million.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $36.19 million.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $129.61 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $671.42 million.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $268.94 million.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $421.06 million.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $293.86 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $339.75 million.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $376.60 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $134.70 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $169.53 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $207.43 million.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $151.35 million.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $156.52 million.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $83.52 million.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.48 million.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $66.97 million.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $830.00 thousand.
