4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2019 4:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares are up 7% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 45 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $7.2 billion, missing estimates by $90 million.
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares are up 3% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 59 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $532.3 million, beating estimates by $21.22 million.

Losers

  • Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares are down 13% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 33 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $204 million, missing estimates by $2 million. The company issued weak 2020 earnings guidance. Phibro also said it doesn't expect therapeutic claims for swine in China to be approved prior to 2021.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares down 9% plummeting despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 65 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $797 million, beating estimates by $9.71 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

