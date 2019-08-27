4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares are up 7% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 45 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $7.2 billion, missing estimates by $90 million.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares are up 3% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 59 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $532.3 million, beating estimates by $21.22 million.
Losers
- Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares are down 13% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 33 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $204 million, missing estimates by $2 million. The company issued weak 2020 earnings guidance. Phibro also said it doesn't expect therapeutic claims for swine in China to be approved prior to 2021.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares down 9% plummeting despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 65 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $797 million, beating estimates by $9.71 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
