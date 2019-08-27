Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.42 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34 by 6.64%. This is a 5.07% increase over earnings of $1.36 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.82084 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.73 billion by 1.59%. This is a 5.28% increase over sales of $5.529 billion the same period last year.

"Meaningful progress was made this quarter to reposition the Bank and simplify the operations,” said CEO Brian Porter. “As a result, we are better positioned for growth in our key markets. We formalized agreements to reduce our investment in Thailand and announced the divestiture of our operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. The repositioning of our international footprint is now substantially complete."

On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia shares were trading up 0.47% at $51.47. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.60 and a 52-week low of $48.34.

