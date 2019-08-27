Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents by 9.37%. This is a 4.48% increase over earnings of 67 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $725.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $721.03 million by 0.65%. This is a 5.90% increase over sales of $685.3 million the same period last year.

"Our financial performance for the fourth-quarter was in line with our expectations and caps a year of significant achievement for Catalent, putting us in an excellent position as we head into fiscal 2020, where our guidance reflects organic revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth rates aligned with our recently increased long-term outlook," said CEO John Chiminski. "We are excited by our May 2019 acquisition of viral vector developer and manufacturer Paragon Bioservices, which has already begun to accelerate Catalent's financial growth, as well as our agreement to purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb's oral solid and biologics manufacturing and packaging facilities in Anagni, Italy."

Catalent shares were trading up 0.18% at $54.35 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.38 and a 52-week low of $29.23.

