10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 1.6% to close at $112.93 on Monday.

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $787.29 million after the closing bell. Autodesk shares rose 2.7% to close at $147.80 on Monday.

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Caleres shares climbed 11.2% to $16.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Caleres shares climbed 11.2% to $16.95 in the after-hours trading session.





Before the markets open, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $574.29 million. Momo shares gained 2.1% to $33.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to have earned $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.29 billion in the latest quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will release earnings after the markets close. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.2% to $12.97 in after-hours trading.

