10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 1.6% to close at $112.93 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $787.29 million after the closing bell. Autodesk shares rose 2.7% to close at $147.80 on Monday.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Caleres shares climbed 11.2% to $16.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $574.29 million. Momo shares gained 2.1% to $33.40 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to have earned $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.29 billion in the latest quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will release earnings after the markets close. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.2% to $12.97 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the resignation of CFO Thomas DeByle. Standex shares jumped 9.7% to $67.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $421.16 million after the closing bell. Five Below shares rose 0.1% to $114.90 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $511.08 million. HEICO shares gained 0.7% to $145.25 in after-hours trading.
- Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) announced plans to explore potential strategic options including a sale or merger. Nuvectra shares surged 42% to $2.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $433.24 million before the opening bell. American Woodmark shares rose 1.5% to close at $72.79 on Monday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.