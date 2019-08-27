Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.95 million.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $433.24 million.
- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $721.03 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $327.57 million.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $178.67 million.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $574.29 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $432.95 million.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $331.56 million.
- The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $41.33 million.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $78.22 million.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.86 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.29 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $787.29 million.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $421.16 million.
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $511.08 million.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $259.39 million.
- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $169.77 million.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $206.00 million.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $121.68 million.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.63 million.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
