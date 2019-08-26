OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.15 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 by 8.49%. This is a 12.75% increase over earnings of $1.02 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $308 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $304.12 million by 1.28%. This is a 7.20% increase over sales of $287.326 million the same period last year.

"Our Security division had another strong quarter. Driven by growth in cargo and RTT sales, fourth-quarter revenues in the division reached a record $195 million. We look forward to launching two new turnkey programs in the first half of fiscal 2020 and continuing the strong momentum,” said Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' CEO in a statement.

OSI Systems shares were trading down 2.5% at $98.28. The stock has a 52-week high of $117.21 and a 52-week low of $67.15.

