5 Stocks To Watch For August 26, 2019

Wall Street expects Mogu Inc - ADR (NYSE: MOGU) to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.64 million before the opening bell. MOGU shares fell 0.3% to $3.64 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SXI) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $207.38 million in the latest quarter. Standex International will release earnings after the markets close. Standex shares dropped 2.5% to close at $61.20 on Friday.





Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) reported a net loss of $1.66 million, or $0.42 per share for the second quarter. The company also declared quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. Patriot National Bancorp shares slipped 0.4% to close at $14.06 on Friday.

