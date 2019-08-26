5 Stocks To Watch For August 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Mogu Inc - ADR (NYSE: MOGU) to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.64 million before the opening bell. MOGU shares fell 0.3% to $3.64 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $207.38 million in the latest quarter. Standex International will release earnings after the markets close. Standex shares dropped 2.5% to close at $61.20 on Friday.
- Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) reported a net loss of $1.66 million, or $0.42 per share for the second quarter. The company also declared quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. Patriot National Bancorp shares slipped 0.4% to close at $14.06 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $304.12 million. OSI Systems shares gained 0.9% to $101.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $752.22 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares gained 1.3% to $15.10 in after-hours trading.
