Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.37 million.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.64 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.95 million.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.42 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $752.22 million.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $207.38 million.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $304.12 million.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $211.14 million.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
