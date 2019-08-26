Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.37 million.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.64 million.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.95 million.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.42 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $752.22 million.
  • Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $207.38 million.
  • OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $304.12 million.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $211.14 million.
  • Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

