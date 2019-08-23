Market Overview

Buckle Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Buckle (NYSE: BKE) reported second-quarter earnings of 34 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents by 13.33%. This is a 6.25% increase over earnings of 32 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $203.82 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $201.93 million by 0.94%. This is a 1.36% increase over sales of $201.08 million the same period last year.

Buckle shares were trading up 7.63% at $20.02 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.65 and a 52-week low of $14.81.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

