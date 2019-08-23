A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of New-Home Sales Report
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on new home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 32 points to 26,257 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5.45 points to 2,927.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 21.5 points to 7,732.75.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $59.79 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $55.27 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.4% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.7%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.49% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.63%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Guggenheim downgraded Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) from Buy to Neutral.
Macy's shares fell 1.4% to $15.35 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced two different acquisition after Thursday's market close. The company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK). The deal will see VMware acquire Carbon Black through a cash tender offer for $26 per share. VMware also entered into a definitive agreement with Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) to acquire the company for a blended price per share of $11.71.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. Enrique Lores will be appointed CEO effective Nov. 1, 2019.
