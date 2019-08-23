Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of New-Home Sales Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 7:16am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of New-Home Sales Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on new home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 32 points to 26,257 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5.45 points to 2,927.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 21.5 points to 7,732.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $59.79 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $55.27 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.4% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.7%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.49% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.63%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Guggenheim downgraded Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) from Buy to Neutral.

Macy's shares fell 1.4% to $15.35 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • VMware, Inc.  (NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced two different acquisition after Thursday's market close. The company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK). The deal will see VMware acquire Carbon Black through a cash tender offer for $26 per share. VMware also entered into a definitive agreement with Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) to acquire the company for a blended price per share of $11.71.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. Enrique Lores will be appointed CEO effective Nov. 1, 2019.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKE + CBLK)

11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2019
VMware Will Acquire Pivotal Software And Carbon Black
13 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
90 Biggest Movers From Friday
110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday