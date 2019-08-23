11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $201.93 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares fell 0.1% to $18.59 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. Enrique Lores will be appointed CEO effective Nov. 1, 2019. HP shares fell 6.3% to $17.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong guidance for the third quarter. salesforce.com shares climbed 6.3% to $157.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion in the latest quarter. Foot Locker will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares gained 5.2% to $44.10 in after-hours trading.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced two different acquisition after Thursday's market close. The company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK). The deal will see VMware acquire Carbon Black through a cash tender offer for $26 per share. VMware also entered into a definitive agreement with Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) to acquire the company for a blended price per share of $11.71. VMware shares dropped 5.2% to $140.39 in after-hours trading. Pivotal Software shares climbed 8.2% to $14.82 in after-hours trading, while gained 6.3% to $26.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $306.39 million. Red Robin shares fell 0.6% to $32.75 in after-hours trading.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Gap shares fell 1.2% to $17.54 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $255.86 million before the opening bell. Hibbett shares gained 2.9% to $17.50 in after-hours trading.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Intuit shares climbed 5.4% to $290.50 in the after-hours trading session.
