11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019

Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $201.93 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares fell 0.1% to $18.59 in after-hours trading.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company's board. Enrique Lores will be appointed CEO effective Nov. 1, 2019. HP shares fell 6.3% to $17.73 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HPQ) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. Enrique Lores will be appointed CEO effective Nov. 1, 2019. HP shares fell 6.3% to $17.73 in the after-hours trading session.





salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong guidance for the third quarter. salesforce.com shares climbed 6.3% to $157.61 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion in the latest quarter. Foot Locker will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares gained 5.2% to $44.10 in after-hours trading.

