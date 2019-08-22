5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) shares are up 8% after receiving an acquisition offer from VMware for a blended price per share of $11.70.
- Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are up 7% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 66 cents per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $4 billion, beating estimates by $50 million.
Losers
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares are down 5% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Its CEO will step down Nov. 1.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares are down 2.2% despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.14, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.98 billion, beating estimates by $20 million.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares are down 1.2% after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 63 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $4 billion, missing estimates by $20 million.
