Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $876.36 million.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $255.15 million.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $225.53 million.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $140.66 million.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $81.95 million.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $35.20 million.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $961.89 million.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $328.63 million.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $208.70 million.
