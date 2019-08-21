L Brands Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB reported a second-quarter earnings beat after Wednesday's bell.
Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $2.9 billion, beating estimates by $50 million.
The company issued a third-quarter earnings guidance range between a loss of 5 and a gain of 5 cents compared to the 8-cent estimate and reaffirmed 2019 earnings guidance of $2.30-$2.60.
L Brands shares traded higher by 1% to $20.51 in the after-hours session. The stock closed the regular session higher by 2.2% at $20.33.
Related Links:
Kohl's Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.