Baozun Trades Lower Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2019 10:26am   Comments
Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents by 5%. This is a 40% increase over earnings of 15 cents per share from the same period last year.

Baozun reported quarterly sales of $248.246 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $223.7 million by 10.97%. This is a 41.72% increase over sales of $175.172 million the same period last year.

Baozun shares were trading down 12% at $44.05 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.01 and a 52-week low of $27.81.

