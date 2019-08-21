A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Fed Minutes
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from retailers. Existing home sales report for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154 points to 26,085 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 19.8 points to 2,918.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 62.5 points to 7,730.50.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.3% to trade at $60.83 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $56.65 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S.is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.9%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.4%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.28%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.15%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.01% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.72%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Oppenheimer downgraded Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) from Outperform to Perform.
Synlogic shares fell 1.7% to $3.43 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its third quarter.
