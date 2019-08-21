10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $18.34 billion before the opening bell. Target shares gained 1.8% to $87.10 in pre-market trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Urban Outfitters shares gained 0.5% to $21.01 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) to have earned $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion in the latest quarter. L Brands will release earnings after the markets close. L Brands shares rose 0.1% to $19.94 in pre-market trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. La-Z-Boy shares gained 2.8% to $31.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices shares fell 0.1% to $110.19 in pre-market trading.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. Nordson shares fell 6.9% to $126.10 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $20.94 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares gained 0.6% to $98.50 in pre-market trading.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its third quarter. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.5% to $37.10 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion. Nordstrom shares gained 0.9% to $25.37 in pre-market trading.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) reporting in-line fourth-quarter earnings, while sales exceeded views. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Cree shares fell 3.9% to $56.00 in the pre-market trading session.
