Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 4:19am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $20.94 billion.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $18.34 billion.
  • MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $170.93 million.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $223.70 million.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $878.68 million.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $46.32 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $167.82 million.
  • The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $430.16 million.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $175.05 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $831.02 million.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $488.35 million.
  • Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $405.10 million.
  • Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $643.77 million.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $393.41 million.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $77.89 million.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + BZUN)

Earnings Preview: Baozun
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019
Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop