Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Urban Outfitters Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2019 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Urban Outfitters Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at 61 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $962 million, missing estimates by $18.61 million.

"I am pleased to report that customer reaction to our early fall apparel assortments have improved significantly from our second quarter results," said CEO Richard A. Hayne. "Third quarter-to-date ‘comp' sales are positive at all three brands."

Highlights

  • Free People comp sales up 6%
  • Anthropologie comps down 3%
  • Urban Outfitters comps up 5%

Urban Outfitters shares traded higher by 5% to $21.97 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $20.91 per share.

Related Links:

3 Retail Ideas For 2019's Back-To-School Season

Wall Street Analysts Explain The Urban Outfitters Earnings Sell-Off

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Posted-In: Richard HayneEarnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (URBN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List
3 Retail Ideas For 2019's Back-To-School Season
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Everyday CBD: Sun, Sand, And SeaBD