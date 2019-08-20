Urban Outfitters Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
Earnings came in at 61 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $962 million, missing estimates by $18.61 million.
"I am pleased to report that customer reaction to our early fall apparel assortments have improved significantly from our second quarter results," said CEO Richard A. Hayne. "Third quarter-to-date ‘comp' sales are positive at all three brands."
Highlights
- Free People comp sales up 6%
- Anthropologie comps down 3%
- Urban Outfitters comps up 5%
Urban Outfitters shares traded higher by 5% to $21.97 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $20.91 per share.
Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr
