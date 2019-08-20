8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $31.04 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.9% to $209.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TOL) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion in the latest quarter. Toll Brothers will release earnings after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.1% to $36.43 in after-hours trading.





Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter. Fabrinet shares dipped 15% to $48.00 in the after-hours trading session.

