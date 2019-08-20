Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $31.04 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.9% to $209.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion in the latest quarter. Toll Brothers will release earnings after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.1% to $36.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter. Fabrinet shares dipped 15% to $48.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion. Medtronic shares rose 0.2% to $104.43 in after-hours trading.

  • Analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.90 billion before the opening bell. TJX shares rose 1.3% to $52.20 in after-hours trading.
  • IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued weak sale forecast for the third quarter. IQIYI shares tumbled 9.3% to $16.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $415.95 million. La-Z-Boy shares rose 0.4% to close at $31.88 on Monday.
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Baidu shares climbed 8.4% to $113.00 in the after-hours trading session.

