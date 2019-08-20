Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.90 billion.
- The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $31.04 billion.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.61 per share on revenue of $270.09 million.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $4.2 billion.
- Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $115.64 million.
- Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $435.07 million.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.19 per share on revenue of $291.67 million.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $613.47 million.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $137.13 million.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $191.87 million.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $132.87 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $45.95 million.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.
- Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $589.83 million.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $415.95 million.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $980.61 million.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $248.95 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $999.63 million.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $390.17 million.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Alcon, Inc. NYSE: ALC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
