Sina Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) reported second-quarter earnings of 73 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents.

The company reported net revenues decreased 1% year-over-year to $533.1 million, but beat the analyst consensus estimate $516.2 million.

Sina reported advertising revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $433.6 million. Non-advertising revenues increased 19% year-over-year to $99.4 million. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 20% year-over-year to $96.8 million.

Shares were trading up 7.38% at $40.43 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.94 and a 52-week low of $32.99.

