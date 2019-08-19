5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares gained 0.2% to $179.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $399.68 million after the closing bell. Fabrinet shares rose 5.2% to close at $55.57 on Friday.
- Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PVBC) reported a 13.225 million share common stock offering priced at $10 per share. Provident Bancorp shares gained 1.3% to close at $26.40 on Friday.
- Before the opening bell, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $429.76 million. Weibo shares gained 1.2% to $37.51 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) to have earned $0.53 per share on revenue of $516.18 million in the latest quarter. SINA will release earnings before the markets open. SINA shares climbed 5.6% to close at $37.65 on Friday.
