5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares gained 0.2% to $179.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $399.68 million after the closing bell. Fabrinet shares rose 5.2% to close at $55.57 on Friday.

(NYSE: FN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $399.68 million after the closing bell. Fabrinet shares rose 5.2% to close at $55.57 on Friday.





Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PVBC) reported a 13.225 million share common stock offering priced at $10 per share. Provident Bancorp shares gained 1.3% to close at $26.40 on Friday.

