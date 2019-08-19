Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
  • SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $516.18 million.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $429.76 million.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $143.20 million.
  • Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $67.87 million.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $399.68 million.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $125.88 million.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.02 million.
  • Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.

