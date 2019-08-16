7 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.5% to $144.35 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. NVIDIA shares climbed 5.6% to $157.09 in the after-hours trading session. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Accuray shares dropped 7.2% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ARAY) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Accuray shares dropped 7.2% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.





Analysts are expecting Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $278.37 million in the latest quarter. Qudian will release earnings before the markets open. Qudian shares gained 1.3% to $8.80 in after-hours trading.

