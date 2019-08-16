7 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.5% to $144.35 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. NVIDIA shares climbed 5.6% to $157.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Accuray shares dropped 7.2% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $278.37 million in the latest quarter. Qudian will release earnings before the markets open. Qudian shares gained 1.3% to $8.80 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Applied Materials shares slipped 0.3% to $47.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) reported a Q2 net loss of $1.59 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.10 per share. The company’s sales also missed analysts’ estimates. Dillard's shares dipped 9.9% to $51.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. America's Car-Mart shares gained 3.3% to $94.00 in the after-hours trading session.
