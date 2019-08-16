Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 4:02am
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $278.37 million.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $32.41 million.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $39.53 million.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

