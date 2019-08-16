Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $278.37 million.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $32.41 million.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $39.53 million.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
