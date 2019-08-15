10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $130.21 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1% to $107.23 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.1% to $150.10 in pre-market trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter earnings guidance. NetApp shares gained 3% to $46.05 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. Tapestry shares gained 3.9% to $25.97 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $1.46 per share on revenue of $15.82 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 0.9% to $163.50 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. Cisco now sees adjusted EPS between 80 cents to 82 cents versus an 83 cent estimate. Cisco shares declined 7.7% to $46.71 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the markets close, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion. Applied Materials shares gained 0.5% to $46.92 in pre-market trading.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY19 EPS above analyst estimates. Agilent shares jumped 8.3% to $71.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion before the opening bell. J C Penney shares rose 3.5% to $0.59 in pre-market trading.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday CACI shares dropped 5.4% to $196.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.