Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $130.21 billion.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $15.82 billion.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $990.29 million.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $519.87 million.
- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $20.85 million.
- Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $18.08 million.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $80.33 million.
-
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $169.31 million.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $157.42 million.
- Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $278.87 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $777.86 million.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $116.37 million.
- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $233.81 million.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $53.20 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.