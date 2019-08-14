4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are up 4% after posting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 65 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.236 billion, missing estimates by $4 million. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings guidance.
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares are up 3.8% after reporting sequential net sales increase of 42% in the third quarter.
Losers
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are down 7.5% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $13.4 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares are down 4.4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 34 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $7.681 million, beating estimates by $140,000.
