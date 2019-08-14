Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Myriad Genetics?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 9:51am   Comments
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) today had a large opening gap of -53.46%.

Why Is MYGN Moving?

Myriad Genetics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and 2020 guidance below analyst estimates.

Wednesday's Market Minute: Free Lunch, Courtesy Of The Yield Curve