For real-time updates on MYGN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) today had a large opening gap of -53.46%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is MYGN Moving?

Myriad Genetics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and 2020 guidance below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on MYGN, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.