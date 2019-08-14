Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) reported second-quarter losses of 8 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 22 cents by 63.64%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.38 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.32 billion by 4.55%.

Embraer shares were trading down 3.21% at $19 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.68 and a 52-week low of $16.81.

