Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) shares are trading lower after the company reported first-quarter EPS results down from last year.

Canada Goose reported first-quarter EPS of CA 21 cents, which missed the analyst consensus of CA 15 cents. The company reported first quarter sales of CA$71.1 million, up from CA$44.7 million year-over-year.

"The affinity and desire we have seen for our seasonally relevant lightweight offerings tells us our product expansion is working, and combined with the volume of highly engaged consumers looking to get ahead of the upcoming Fall / Winter season, we believe our business has never been stronger as we report our smallest fiscal quarter," said CEO Dani Reiss.

Canada Goose shares were trading down 4.5% at $41.24 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.27 and a 52-week low of $31.67.

