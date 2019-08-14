8 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.2% to $19.40 in after-hours trading.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Tilray shares dropped 10.3% to $41.27 in the after-hours trading session.

