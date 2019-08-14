8 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.2% to $19.40 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $13.39 billion in the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares rose 0.5% to $52.99 in after-hours trading.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Tilray shares dropped 10.3% to $41.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $922.40 million. Applied Industrial shares rose 0.3% to $54.06 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion before the opening bell. Performance Food shares dropped 0.4% to close at $43.80 on Tuesday.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics shares dipped 17% to $37.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. NetApp shares gained 1.9% to close at $46.99 on Tuesday.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Grocery Outlet shares surged 12.6% to $42.33 in the after-hours trading session.
