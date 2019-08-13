10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are up 15% after reporting sales, purchase deal for sustainable aviation fuel to supply Air TOTAL International.
- Grocery Outlet Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: GO) shares are up 12% after reporting second-quarter earnings. Net sales came in at $645.3 million, up from $575.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Earnings came in at 20 cents cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate by 7 cents.
- RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) shares are up 10% after reporting a second-quarter earnings loss of 28 cents per share. Sales came in at $71 million, up from $47 million year-over-year.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares are up 3% after reporting a second-quarter earnings loss of 10 cents per share, down from a loss of 6 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $391,000, up from $161,000.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares are up 2% after reporting a common stock offering.
Losers
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are down 20% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 9 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares are down 8% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 41 cents per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $215.4 million, missing estimates by $5.64 million.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares are down 6% after reporting second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at a loss of a $1.23 per share, down from a loss of $1.01 year-over-year. Sales came in at $22.24 million, up from $11.57 million year-over-year.
- Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares are down 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings loss of 89 cents per share, missing estimates by 59 cents per share. Sales came in at $15.825 million, beating estimates by $905,000.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 32 cents per share, missing estimates by 7 cents per share. Sales came in at $45.9 million, beating estimates by $4.79 million.
