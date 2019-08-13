For real-time updates on CVET, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET) today had a large opening gap of -65.17%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is CVET Moving?

Covetrus shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on CVET, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.