What Caused The Opening Gap In Covetrus?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 10:08am   Comments
Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET) today had a large opening gap of -65.17%.

Why Is CVET Moving?

Covetrus shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: Earnings News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

