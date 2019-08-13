A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 20 points to 25,847.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.55 points to 2,878.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 6.25 points to 7,560.50.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $58.42 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $54.73 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.5% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.1%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.63% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.66%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Barclays upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $54 to $52.
Exelon shares closed at $45.20 on Monday.
Breaking News
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and narrowed FY19 sales guidance.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) announced better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for EYLEA injection prefilled syringe.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) reported a $200-million common stock offering.
