A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price Index

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 20 points to 25,847.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.55 points to 2,878.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 6.25 points to 7,560.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $58.42 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $54.73 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.5% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.1%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.63% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.66%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $54 to $52.

Exelon shares closed at $45.20 on Monday.

Breaking News