Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2019 7:27am   Comments
Share:

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported second-quarter EPS of 33 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents per share estimate. The company reported sales of $21.89 billion which beat the $20.89 billion estimate.

"Highlighted by our successful June 18th anniversary sales event, JD's strong performance in the second quarter further demonstrated the resilience of our superior business model in a highly competitive industry," said CEO Richard Liu. "JD's commitment to bringing users the best overall shopping experience continues to win over consumer mindshare. We will remain focused on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance our offerings, increase efficiency and drive shareholder value for the long term."

JD.com shares were trading up 4.93% at $28.50 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.90 and a 52-week low of $19.21.

Related Links:

Sysco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

The Stars Group Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019
JD.com's Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019
Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball
Another Consumer Discretionary ETF To Consider
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price Index

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Goes Shopping, Portola Offering, Novelion Delays Quarterly Results