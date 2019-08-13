JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported second-quarter EPS of 33 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents per share estimate. The company reported sales of $21.89 billion which beat the $20.89 billion estimate.

"Highlighted by our successful June 18th anniversary sales event, JD's strong performance in the second quarter further demonstrated the resilience of our superior business model in a highly competitive industry," said CEO Richard Liu. "JD's commitment to bringing users the best overall shopping experience continues to win over consumer mindshare. We will remain focused on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance our offerings, increase efficiency and drive shareholder value for the long term."

JD.com shares were trading up 4.93% at $28.50 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.90 and a 52-week low of $19.21.

