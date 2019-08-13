7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares dropped 1.5% to close at $142.16 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $835.23 million in the latest quarter. Brinker will release earnings before the markets open. Brinker shares declined 0.5% to close at $39.75 on Monday.







Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) reported a $200-million common stock offering. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 3.8% to $29.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $348.35 million. II-VI shares slipped 1.4% to $37.50 in after-hours trading.

