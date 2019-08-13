Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 4:40am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares dropped 1.5% to close at $142.16 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $835.23 million in the latest quarter. Brinker will release earnings before the markets open. Brinker shares declined 0.5% to close at $39.75 on Monday.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) reported a $200-million common stock offering. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 3.8% to $29.47 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $348.35 million. II-VI shares slipped 1.4% to $37.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Analysts expect Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $953.85 million before the opening bell. Parsons shares declined 2.4% to close at $36.24 on Monday.
  • Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) reported a narrower loss for its second quarter. The company’s revenue also exceeded Wall Street estimates. Bloom Energy shares fell 6.5% to close at $8.00 on Monday.
  • Before the opening bell, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.89 billion. JD.com shares gained 1.5% to $27.56 in after-hours trading.

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday