Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $835.23 million.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $953.85 million.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.89 billion.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $348.35 million.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $716.05 million.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $136.48 million.
- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $76.55 million.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $20.64 million.
- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $625.39 million.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $21.78 million.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $167.13 million.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $41.11 million.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $626.61 million.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $221.04 million.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $878.84 million.
- CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $585.20 million.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $256.14 million.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $65.16 million.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $36.20 million.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $94.90 million.
- Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $805.93 million.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $11.72 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.08 per share.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.72 per share.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $5.44 million.
