5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $15.65 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares gained 0.1% to $70.05 in after-hours trading.

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) reported a $50 million buyback plan. Quotient shares fell 0.1% to close at $7.47 on Friday.

Analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.66 million before the opening bell. Stars Group shares fell 0.6% to $15.89 in after-hours trading.







