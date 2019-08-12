Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 5:17am
5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $15.65 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares gained 0.1% to $70.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) reported a $50 million buyback plan. Quotient shares fell 0.1% to close at $7.47 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.66 million before the opening bell. Stars Group shares fell 0.6% to $15.89 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Friday. Fortress Biotech shares climbed 12.7% to $1.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $859.10 million in the latest quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment will release earnings after the markets close. Tencent Music Entertainment shares gained 0.4% to $14.50 in after-hours trading.

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday