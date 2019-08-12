Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $15.65 billion.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.66 million.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $16.80 million.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $237.90 million.
- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $154.17 million.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.46 million.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $299.91 million.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.33 million.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $30.34 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $859.10 million.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $235.22 million.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.06 million.
- Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.
- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $94.21 million.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $207.24 million.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share.
