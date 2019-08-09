Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Nektar?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 10:03am   Comments
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today had a large opening gap of -64.28%.

Why Is NKTR Moving?

Nektar Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. JPMorgan also downgraded the company’s stock from Overweight to Neutral. The company also said it has experienced delays with its bempegaldesleukin program.

Latest Ratings for NKTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsOutperform
Aug 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2019DowngradesBuyHold

Posted-In: Earnings News Downgrades Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

