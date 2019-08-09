Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In ViewRay?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 9:46am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on VRAY, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Radiation therapy and imaging technology company, ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) today had a large opening gap of -72.82%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is VRAY Moving?

ViewRay shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS $(0.32) missed the $(0.23) estimate and sales of $30.167 million beat the $25.89 million estimate.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on VRAY, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: Earnings News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRAY)

31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

More Bad News For CannTrust As Auditor Withdraws Reports

Thursday's Market Minute: Bubbles On Bubbles On Bubbles